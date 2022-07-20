Siddharth has always been known to speak his mind and never mince his world, and kudos to him for perennially sticking to his guns to this day. However, there's a difference, and a pretty stark one, between calling a spade a spade or standing your ground and just being plain impolite and insensitive. Where's this coming from, you may wonder? Well, Siddharth was recently spotted with Aditi Rao Hydari, exiting a posh Mumbai salon. The two are supposed to be in a committed relationship and have apparently been seeing each for some time if sources are to be believed. What happened next with the paparazzi lying in wait doesn't look good though one bit on the actor. Also Read - BTS, Prabhas, Rajinikanth and more celebs who made headlines due to suicidal and obsessive fans

Siddharth warns paps to not click him and gf Aditi Rao Hydari

According to reports, the paps had gathered outside said Mumbai salon after getting word that Siddharth and were present there. The moment the alleged couple left the salon, the shutterbugs began clicking away to glory, which can admittedly get quite annoying depending on one's mood, but is, nevertheless, the job and more importantly, the bread and butter of paps, and something every celebrity, especially film personalities should be more than used, more so when these very paps play s crucial hand in driving their fame. Siddharth though seems to be of a different opinions and made his displeasure known quite agressively by issuing a stern warning to the paps.

What Siddharth told the paparazzi

After seeing the paparazzi gathered, Siddharth apparently told them that he's asking them nicely once and for all to stop taking his pics as he's not from here (Mumbai or perhaps Bollywood) and they should click people who belong to the place, thus, even making it a regional issue. He then proceeded to warn them further that the next time, he wouldn't be decently stating his request. Well, we wonder what part of his so-called request or the way he put it across was decent in the first place?

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari apparently fell in love on the sets of their 2021 Telugu movie, Maha Samudram, and appear to be dating each other ever since.