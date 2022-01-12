Rang Be Basanti actor Siddharth recently became the centre of negative comments on social media as he replied to Saina Nehwal's tweet on PM Narendra Modi's security lapse incident. His tweet was considered to be derogatory and netizens called him a mysoginist for using the word 'cock' in his tweet. The controversy escalated soon with many demanding that his Twitter account should be blocked. Today, the actor issued an apology to Saina Nehwal and stated that his tone in the tweet cannot be justified. Now Saina Nehwal has reacted to his apology. Also Read - Tamil actor Siddharth's old mean tweet on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce goes viral amidst Saina Nehwal row

To news agency ANI, Saina Nehwal stated that she is happy that the actor has apologised. She said she was surprised to see herself trending on Twitter when Siddharth made the tweet. The ace Badminton player was quoted saying, "He (actor Siddharth) said something about me first & then apologized. I don't even know why it went so viral. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter. Happy that Siddharth has apologised."

He (actor Siddharth) said something about me first & then apologized. I don't even know why it went so viral. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter. Happy that Siddharth has apologized: Badminton player Saina Nehwal https://t.co/uKdfRPXMgn pic.twitter.com/Ls0qWVLJ8X — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

In his apology, Siddharth also mentioned that he is a feminist and had no intension of attacking a woman. He wrote, "I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth." Guess the controversy can now be put behind.