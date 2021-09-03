South actor Siddharth has been having a hard time dealing with haters and trollers on social media. He had been expressing his pain saying that he is being deliberately harassed for sharing his opinion on various issues. And yet again, Siddharth has lashed out at trolls who have been tagging and sharing his picture with RIP messages after Sidharth Shukla's death. Also Read - 9 films rejected by Hrithik Roshan that later fell into Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan and other stars' kitties

Venting out his anger on Twitter, Siddharth called out those who have reportedly been harassing him on social media. He shared a screenshot of a tweet where a Twitter user had shared his image and tagged him saying, "RIP Siddharth" followed by a crying face emoji. "Targetting hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?” he tweeted. In another tweet, Siddharth had written, "This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless." Also Read - Navarasa web series review: Arvind Swami's Project Agni is a mind-bender, Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nidru tugs at your heartstrings, the rest are strictly average

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless:( https://t.co/TeMQPf4IvH — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

Following the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, social media was on Thursday flooded with condolence messages shared by the Bigg Boss 13 winner's friends and co-stars. The actor, who was best known for his role in the long-running TV serial , died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack. He was 40. Also Read - Maha Smaudram song Hey Rambha: 1st track of the Sharwanand-Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is a foot-tapping tribute to yesteryear actress Rambha

Siddharth had also expressed his grief over the actor's untimely demise and tweeted, "Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla Gone too soon."

Among these tweets, the one that got a lot of attention from his fans was all about death and philosophy of life. It's an old tweet by Sidharth from 2017 in which he wrote, "Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live..." The post was actually shared on October 24, 2017.

His philosophy that was much-appreciated since he posted it back in 2017 has become a sad reality after his death, with his are expressing their feelings of grief and sorrow on it.