The 10th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are currently underway in Bengaluru on September 10-11 and 's Pushpa: The Rise, Balakrishna's Akhanda and more have been nominated in various categories. Some of the winners have been announced where Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari has bagged the Supporting Role Award for Pushpa while won the Supporting Role Award for Krack.

Here's the winner's list.

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari is the winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the movie Pushpa - The Rise.

After enthralling the audience in the movie Krack, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the same.

Actor Pramod has won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada) Award for his memorable role in Rathnan Prapancha.

Sreeleela has won the Most Promising Newcomer (Female) Award.

won the Best Music Director (Telugu) Award for Pushpa - The Rise.

Krithi Shetty is the winner of the Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) Award for the movie Uppena.

has been presented with the Youth Icon South (Female) Award.

Nagabhushana N S won the Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) Award for your excellent performance in Ikkat.

Sharanya Shetty has won the Award for Best Debutant Actress (Kannada) for her role in 1980.

Buchi Babu Sana won the Best Debutant Director Award (Telugu) for Uppena.

Teja Sajja won the award for the Most Promising Newcomer (Male).

was presented with the Youth Icon South (Male) Award.

Noted Production Designers Ramakrishna and Monika have won the Special Jury Award for Production Design for Pushpa - The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.

has won the Best Music Director (Kannada) Award for Roberrt.

Chaithra Achar won the Award for Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada) for this unforgettable song from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

C Ram Prasad won the award for Best Cinematographer (Telugu) for the movie Akhanda.

Chandra Bose has rightly won the award for Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) for Srivalli from Pushpa - The Rise.

Ram Miriyala won the Award for Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu) for the song Chitti in the movie Jathi Ratnalu.

Vasuki Vaibhav has been bestowed with the coveted Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) Award for the song Nee Parichaya in the movie Ninna Sanihake.

Sudhakar Raj has won the award for Best Cinematographer (Kannada) for the movie Roberrt.