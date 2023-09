SIIMA 2023 event took place last evening in Dubai. Some of the biggest celebrities from the South film industry graced the event. From Mrunal Thakur, KGF star Yash, Rana Daggubati to Kantara star Rishab Shetty - SIIMA 2023 event was a LIT affair. A lot of the big stars won many awards. It has been special as over the past few years, the South Film Industry has boomed and how. Some of the biggest films like KGF 2, Kantara and more were felicitated for the big achievements. Jr NTR won the best actor award for his powerful performance in RRR. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, KGF 2 actor Yash and other South Indian actors’ cute kids will steal your hearts

Jr NTR wins big at SIIMA 2023

SS Rajamouli's film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles won many accolades in India and abroad. In fact, it is one of the biggest films as it also brought an Oscar home. Now, Jr NTR received an award for being the best actor in Telugu at SIIMA 2023. The actor got pretty emotional and gave a heartfelt speech. As reported by Gulte.com, Jr NTR thanked all his fans for standing by him through thick and thin. He mentioned that his fans have always been with him to lift him up whenever he has stumbled. He called his fans cherished brothers and sisters and thanked them for their unwavering support.

SIIMA 2023 winners list

Apart from Jr NTR, ace director SS Rajamouli also received an award for RRR. He won the Best Director Award (Telugu) for the film. As he wasn't present at the event, Jr NTR took it on his behalf. Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan's movie Sita Ramam won the Best Film Award (Telugu). Rishab Shetty's Kannada movie Kantara won in quite a few categories like Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics), Best Actor in negative role, Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story and more. KGF 2 also won win big. Yash was honoured by the Best Actor Award (Kannada) while Shrinidhi Shetty won in Best Actress in a Leading role.

There were some fun moments too that were witnessed at SIIMA event. Like the conversation between Rishab Shetty and Jr NTR. Check out their video below:

Congratulations to all the winners. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.