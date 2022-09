graced the 10th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) held in Bengaluru on September 10 and impressed everyone with his energetic antics. The award function saw the who's who of south industry such as , Yash, and others coming under the same roof to celebrate their achievements. However, Ranveer's entry caused a mob-like situation and the Padmaavat got accidentally hit in the face during the mishap. Also Read - SIIMA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh recreates Allu Arjun's Pushpa dialogue; dances to Srivalli, video goes VIRAL [Watch]

According to Bollywood Hungama, when Ranveer arrived at the venue, fans thronged the red carpet area to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. Ranveer made a stunning entry on the red carpet wearing a white suit and interacted with the media present there. However, several fans suddenly gathered around the red carpet for selfies which caused a chaotic situation.

As Ranveer got mobbed by the fans, the actor had to bear the brunt of the situation. One of the fans who was trying to catch a glimpse of Ranveer, accidentally hit his face during the chaos. However, Ranveer escaped getting unhurt in the overcrowded situation. Later, he was presented with the Most Loved Hindi Actor in South Industry award at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa swept SIIMA 2022 by bagging the awards in various categories such as Best Actor, Best Film, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Lyric Writer and Special Jury Award for Production Design.

While Pushpa got nominated in a whopping 12 categories, 's Akhanda, featuring Balakrishna in the lead, has got nominated in 10. Anudeep KV's Jathi Ratnalu and Buchi Babu Sana's Uppena were close behind with eight nominations each. In the Tamil section, director Mari Selvaraj's critically acclaimed blockbuster Karnan, featuring in the lead, led the pack with 10 nominations.