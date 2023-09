SIIMA Awards 2023 have begun in full swing, and all eyes are on big films like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 3, Kantara, Sita Ramam, and more, as there are high chances that these big movies will swipe up all the awards. This prestigious award is taking place in Dubai at the World Trade Centre, and many South Indian celebrities have arrived at the event in style. Baahubali star Rana Daggubatti made heads turn with his swag; his dapper look in a black suit grabbed all the eyeballs, and those hat and glasses are making him look like a real baddie, and he is giving major Bhalladeba vibes.

Talking about Mrunal Thakur, she has been proving her mettle as an actor with one film at a time. Mrunal left everyone teary-eyed with her honest and heartfelt performance in Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and there are high expectations that Mrunal might bag a best actress role. The actress looked ravishing in a pink deep plunging neckline shimmery dress and added the perfect glamour quotient to the night.

Rishabh Shetty showed that content is king and films can achieve milestones even with small budgets, and Kantara is the classiest example.

Nominations categories

Films like RRR, Sita Ramam, Major, Karthikeyan 2, and DJ Tulli are among the best film nominations.

SS Rajamouli, Sashi Kiran Tikka, Vimal Krishna, Hanu Raghavapudi, and Chandok Mondeti are in the race to win the best director award.

Ram Charan, Adivi Sedh, Dulquer Salmaan, Nikhil Siddharth, and Siddhi Jonnalagadda for the best actor's nominations.

Samantha, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Shetty, Buthya Menen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Neha Shetty, and Sreeleela received best actress nominations.

All eyes are on who will win the deserving awards, and it's going to be a gala night to remember.

RRR Naatu Naatu Lyric writer Chandrabose has won the Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) at SIIMA 2023#SIIMA2023 #RRR #SIIMAAwards2023 #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/4Hh3Ru6inE — Always Cinemas (@alwayscinemas) September 15, 2023