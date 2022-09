Well, if you feel being an actor is an easy job and you only get love, respect, fame, money and more. Then hold on! Along with the perks, actors often face criticism and are sometimes really bad. A recent example is Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan who talks about getting trolled in his reviews and said that he is not made for acting and everything was really nasty against him. The actor who is right now basking all the success for his latest release Sita Ramam and is all set for his next release Chup: Revenge of the artist, spoke about facing brutal criticism for his acting and there were times reviewers had advised him to quit acting. Also Read - Chup Trailer: 'Critics ka critic'; netizens can't stop praising Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt starrer, call it 'Amazing thriller'

Dulquer Salmaan reveals about reading nasty things about him in reviews Also Read - Sita Ramam Hindi: Will Dulquer Salmaan join Prabhas, Allu Arjun and other South Indian actors in pan-India stars league?

Dulquer recalls that he often reads a lot of nasty things about himself in the reviews. He told to Indian Express, "People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it." The actor called the criticism harsh but he never paid heave to it and only worked on himself and here he is. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan along with Irfan Khan and Mithila Palkar stole the thunder. Dulquer was lauded for his acting skill and was called the most secure artist for not choosing a subtle film like Karwaan. Later he was seen in the second Bollywood film Zoya Factor along with and wasn't up to the mark Also Read - Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur is grateful to be making South film debut with the Dulquer Salmaan film; here's why

Advertisement

Chup: Revenge of the Artist will be Dulquer Salmaan's third Bollywood film and this time he s paired spite Shreya Dhanwanthary who has proved her mental of acting in web series like The Family Man, Sam 1992 and more. While Talking about the trailer of Chup, it has been receiving an amazing response across and the fans want to witness Dulquer's never seen avatar.