is one of the few actors who has successfully made a smooth transition from small screen to big screen. Having worked in popular TV shows like , she made her Hindi debut with . She is currently basking in the success of his Telugu debut Sita Ramam alongside . She has now opened up about being ignored by Bollywood filmmakers and how many years have passed to convince them that she has the potential. Also Read - Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Rashmika Mandanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin and other celebs glam up the red carpet [View Pics]

With Sita Ramam, Mrunal earned appreciation from not just the southern film industry but also from her fans in other parts of the country. The critically-acclaimed romantic period drama was declared a big hit in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and later received a good opening in the Hindi belt as well. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut gives a shoutout to Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam; says, 'Zindabad thakur madam'

Overwhelmed with the audience's response, Mrunal said that she was never presented in such a wider scale ever. When she was asked about getting similar opportunities in Bollywood. she told Hindustan Times, "I haven’t got an opportunity like this, I will be very honest. I have been really trying hard to convince filmmakers that I have potential to do better, but I just have not got the opportunities. I have been very happy with whatever I have got, but now it’s like I have to ask for it ‘sir please koi achhi film hai toh de do na’.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor joins Alia Bhatt and others to celebrate Mahesh Bhatt's birthday; bonds with the sasural-waalas over food, films and more

However, Mrunal said that there have been a few Bollywood filmmakers who have instilled faith in her acting prowess. "They are trying to work hard on me, and I too want to work hard on characters. Too many years have gown down the lane, just to convince them ‘yes, I deserve this’,” she added.

A few days ago, had showered immense praise on Mrunal over her performance in Sita Ramam and handed over her title of Queen to the actress. "All actors did amazingly well but what stood out the most for me was Mrunal Thakur’s performance. Restrained emotions and rare dignity in her demeanor. No other actress could have portrayed it. What a terrific casting. Truly a queen. Zindabad Thakur Saab, here begins your reign,” Kangana had written on Instagram.

On the work front, Mrunal will be next seen essaying the lead character in her upcoming film Pooja Meri Jaan. It also stars , Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.