Actress Mrunal Thakur, fresh off the roaring critical and commercial success of her recently released Telugu movie, Sita Ramam, will be seen debunking some outdated theories about women dating in their 30s, their prospects of falling in love and the pressures of having a baby at this age from society, those near you and your own perceived biological clock. All these notions are set to be busted by Mrunal Thakur when she appears on the upcoming second episode of Bumble's YouTube channel, which is set to drop on 15th September 2022.

Mrunal Thakur discloses her ideal man

In the episode, shares what she is looking for in a partner. "I think it's important for my partner to understand where I am coming from, what is going on in my mind and the profession we are in. There is so much insecurity around us, so all I need right now is a person who is secure enough to embrace this. It's very rare that you find these kinds of people. I call that energy, 'Vampire,'" Mrunal says.

Mrunal Thakur opens up on her plans of having a baby

Speaking on how supportive her mother is, Mrunal shares, "There are times when I feel I want to have a baby. But, my mother surprisingly said that even if I want to freeze my eggs or be a single mother, that's okay. And I thought, wow mom, this is amazing." As for falling in love, Mrunal adds, "I don't want to fall in love, I want to rise in love."

Well, it looks like Mrunal certainly isn't falling into the trap of societal norms and we wish all young women follow her path.