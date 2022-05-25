Sita Ramam, the highly anticipated romantic film, presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, starring handsome hunk Dulquer Salmaan, and the gorgeous ans talented Mrunal Thakur as the two leads, has locked its release date. The film will hit theatres worldwide on 5th August, and will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Beside Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna will also be essaying a very special, extended heroic cameo. Known for his love stories, word is that Director Hanu Raghavapudi Sita Ramam will be showcasing in a mesmerizing way. Ashwini Dutt is on board as the producer, under the Swapna Cinema banner. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, and others FIRST looks leaked? Srit Jha, Aneri Vajani steal the thunder

Also Read - Kabhi Edi Kabhi Diwali: After Salman Khan and team refute reports he's ghost directing the film, DOUBTS raised over Farhad Samji pic circulated as proof [Exclusive]

Sita Ramam first single a huge hit

After creating lots of hype with the makers of Sita Ramam are continuing their good work now with the musical promotions, which recently begun. The first single, Oh Sita Hey Rama, a romantic melody, has struck the right chords with music lovers, becoming a chartbuster in no time and building the ideal anticipation for the next songs in the album. Music clicking for a movie is usually half the job done when it comes to pre-release buzz. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia recalls being jobless after playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

About Sita Ramam

P.S.Vinod is handling the cinematography for the movie, with additional cinematography being rendered by Shreyaas Krishna. Other than , and Rashmika Mandanna, Sita Ramam also stars Sumanth, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhumika Chawla, Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore amongst others in key supporting roles. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, Sunil Babu and Sheetal Sharma are taking care of the editing, production design and costumes. Vaishnavi Reddy and Faisal Ali Khan are overseeing the art direction, whereas is serving as executive producer.