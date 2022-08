South star is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Sita Ramam alongside . The film is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and features Rashmika Mandanna in the main role. The actor has been receiving immense love and support from his fans. Dulquer was overwhelmed with the kind of love he was receiving and penned down an emotional note for the audience of Telugu. In his note, Dulquer spoke his heart out about the love he has received from the Telugu audience since his debut film and also thanked them for accepting him as their own. Also Read - Liger: After Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur; will Ananya Panday make a mark in Telugu film industry?

Dulquer took to his social media accounts on Tuesday and walked down memory lane as he recalled his journey fom O Bangaram to Sita Ramam. The actor wrote, "My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante & Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan BO war, Vijay Deverakonda FORCED to leave Liger event, Shah Rukh Khan annoyed and more

He further added saying, 'When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words. Thank you to the cinema loving audience of Telugu. Thank you to the biggest believers in the art of cinema. Thank you for making me feel like your own." He captioned it, "Filled with gratitude and so much emotion for all the love you are showering us with!! Ram says thank you with folded hands!' Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda NOT signing Hindi films, Prabhas-Shruti Haasan's Salaar shooting delayed and more

Have a look at it -

After Mahanati, now Sita Ramam is the latest Telugu film. The storyline of Sita Ramam is set in the 1960s and talks about the love story between an Indian soldier and a young woman who belongs to a royal family. The movie was released on August 5.

On the work front, Dulquer is the son of Malayalam actor and has been ruling the Malayalam film industry with his bang-on perfoemances. He made his debut with the 2012 Malayam film and since then has been winning hearts with his simplicity.