and 's Sita Ramam is making noise ever since the gorgeous trailer came out. The makers hosted a pre-release event which was attended by the star cast and hunk, . Fans were thrilled to see the star who came dressed in denims, tee and a cap. Prabhas said he had watched the film and loved it. He was full of praise for Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and the filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi. He said that Rashmika Mandanna was the most wanted actress across languages.

Prabhas made an important point about watching films in theatres. He said that Sita Ramam was a film that deserved to be seen on the big scale. Prabhas said he was blown over by the visual splendor of the movie. Sita Ramam has been shot in Kashmir and Russia. He was quoted as saying, "This is a film that should be watched in theatres. The budget which the producers spent and the scale is huge. For example, do we stop going to the temple because there's a pooja room at home? For people in the cinema, theatres are our temples."

Prabhas said that actors toiled hard for the general public. He said that Sita Ramam was a big film, and it had Rashmika Mandanna who is the most wanted heroine. Well, this kind of endorsement from Prabhas who is one of the biggest pan-India stars is a huge thing for Rashmika Mandanna.

Dulquer Salmaan said that he had a tidbit about Project K, which is a Nag Ashwin movie. It stars , and Prabhas in main lead roles. He said he had been to the sets of the movie and it is a film that will change Indian cinema. Sita Ramam is the love story of Lieutenant Ram and Sita who part ways when he is posted in Kashmir during the war. Rashmika Mandanna plays Afreen who narrates their love story.