Sita Ramam Trailer starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and others is now out. It's such a beautiful trailer. Finally, after much delay in the trailer launch due to the traffic, we have got a glimpse into the beautiful world of Sita and Ram with the Sita Ramam trailer. The story of Sita and Ram is set in the 60s and 80s. The visuals are so stunning and the story immersive that'll you want to know more by the time the trailer ends. Check out Sita Ramam trailer below: Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty, Mrunal Thakur, Urfi Javed and more Bollywood and TV celebs who had suicidal thoughts

What is Sita Ramam trailer about?

The trailer of Sita Ramam begins with Rashamika Mandanna's Afreen getting a job to deliver a letter to Sita Mahalakshmi (Mrunal Thakur) that Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) had written for her 20 years ago. Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna) reached Hyderabad and begins searching for Sita. But she and her colleague meet a dead end. There's no trace of Sita. Afreen decides to find Ram first and then they can find Sita. We get flashes of Sita and Ram's story in between. Ram is a lieutenant whose life changes when he gets a letter from Sita. They meet and love blossoms between the two of them. However, due to some circumstances, Sita doesn't get the last letter written by Ram. Chec out Sita Ramam Trailer here: Also Read - Pushpa The Rule MAJOR UPDATE: Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil starrer to release in 10 languages; release date revealed? Here's what we know

Sita Ramam trailer

The beautiful trailer of Sita Ramam has loads of gush-worthy moments. Firstly, Rashmika does stand out as a very practical and serious Afreen who's given the task of finding Sita. Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan win hearts as Sita and Ram. Their chemistry on-screen is just fantastic and will leave you wanting more. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna excited for her Bollywod debut Goodbye, Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You gets a disastrous response and more

Advertisement

Netizens react to Sita Ramam

Netizens are showering Sita Ramam trailer with loads of love. Fans cannot stop gushing over how beautiful Ram and Sita aka Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur look in the movie. Check out the trailer reaction to Hanu Raghavapudi film here:

Naalugu maatalu pogesi uttharam rasthe,

Kashmir ni manchuki vadilesi vasthara?

Loved this dialogue by @hanurpudi from #SitaRamamTrailer #HanuRaghavapudi movies lo romance chala baguntundi. Waiting to experience the same in #SitaRamam

Trailer here - https://t.co/FW90i0YQy9 — Saki (@sakilovescinema) July 25, 2022

#SitaRamam : Trailer looks super fabulous ?? Sure sixer for @hanurpudi ??@dulQuer is damm good here..! — Mr Akvarious ? (@zaam_ph) July 25, 2022

Good Trailer cut #SitaRamam Full on Drama vundi — Serendipity ❤ (@PoornaPradeep4) July 25, 2022

#SitaRamamTrailer is highly interesting and engaging. Looks like a solid content-driven film. Great aesthetics! Looking forward to 5th August! ?#Sitaramam pic.twitter.com/2e0PN2s8db — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) July 25, 2022

#DulquerSalmaan confirms in the #SitaRamam Event that he is taking a break from the love story genre ? It's Time For Some Mass & Entertainment ?? — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) July 25, 2022

Apart from Duqluer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, Sita Ramam also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhumika Chawla to name a few. Sita Ramam is releasing on 5th august 2022. How excited are you to watch the movie Sita Ramam in theatres? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.