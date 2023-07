Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has turned a year older. The star kid is making news by the day. She was one of the first celeb kids to feature on Times Square in New York. Her advertisement for PMJ Jewels has gone viral on social media. Sitara Ghattamaneni has displayed enough acting chops in the same. In the pics we can see that she is cutting her birthday cake with family members and close friends. The young lady is dressed in denims and tee. Her elder brother, Gautam, is seen in blue tee and shorts. The room has been nicely decorated for her celebrations. Also Read - Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates her earnings from ad film to charity

Upasana Kamineni also sent her birthday wishes to Sitara. The young lady has cut a heart-shaped cake for the occasion. It looks like Sitara made a donation of a few bicycles to girls from underprivileged backgrounds on this occasion. Rumours say that she was paid Rs one crore for the PMJ jewellery advertisement. The video was liked as well. Also Read - Indira Devi last rites: Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati and more pay respects; Mahesh Babu holds his father's hand tight [View Pics]

In the video, we can see the girls cutting a cake with Sitara. It is a chocolate cake with macaroons on top. Netizens praised Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu for raising Sitara to be a kind-hearted girl. The young lady also has her own Instagram account.

Mahesh Babu also wished his baby girl on her 11th birthday. He shared a picture from the campaign where she is dressed in a sea green pavadai. Bigg Boss winner Kaushal Manda commented that she looks like a spitting image of her paternal grandmother late Indira Devi. It seems like the lady took rebirth in Sitara.

She is a student of CHIREC International School in Hyderabad. Of late, star kids from Tollywood are making a bit of news. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha has apparently bagged her second film. She is a part of Devara's cast. The little one is already said to be a natural before the camera. Her Telugu is also very good. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are proud parents to two kids. The superstar is a doting dad. He shares videos of his daughter's achievements on social media. Sitara is also learning Kuchipudi dance form.