Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don to avoid clash with RRR; eyeing this new release date? [EXCLUSIVE]

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year. What's more, it wasn't even postponed like other South biggies, as the movie was completed in time for its 25th March release date while the Sivakarthikeyan's fans haven't even had to wait for an eternity like those of some other South superstars whose films were postponed due to the renewed theatrical restrictions emanating from the third COVID-19 wave. In fact, the star's fans have been quite fortunate till now as his last release, Doctor, had managed to squeeze in the window between the second and third coronavirus waves, when cinema halls had returned to normalcy for some time, and went on to be a raging hit at the box office.

However, fans might be in for their first hurdle and delay as it seems that Don is going to get postponed in all likelihood. Both the actor and his production house along with the film's co-producer, Lyca Productions, recently announced that Don will be releasing on 25th March along with a specially cut promow by taking to their official Twitter handles. Check out their tweets below:

However, with RRR now scheduled to release on 25th March, with the makers having announced the date after Don's made its release known, and with Lycaa being joint producers on both movies, it appears improbably that the latter would clash with the former as nobody in their right sense would want to clash with S.S. Rahamouli's pan-India monster. So, it's safe to assume that Don will be pushed ahead.

Well, when it'll exactly release next? A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that with April, too being a pretty packed month for South biggies, with Bheemla Nayak, KGF 2, Beast, Acharya and F3 all slated for release, Sivakarthikeyan's Don could go for a date in the first week of May in all likelihood. Let's wait and watch if this indeed comes true.