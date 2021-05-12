Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor producer shares a strong statement on film's release amid COVID-19 crisis

The second wave of COVID-19 has impacted the releases of many movies across the globe. And one of them is Kollywood venture, Doctor, which features in a lead role. While the songs of the film Chellamma and Oh Baby has already garnered love from fans, it has got delayed a few times due the current pandemic scenario. While there are rumours that film might take a digital route for its release, the production banner KJR Studios has shared a strong statement to dismiss all the rumours. Also Read - Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai ropes in THIS mega music composer from the South for his next movie, and it's not AR Rahman?

The statement reads, "You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor every day. As a Producer, I'm bearing all the financial & material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully ready film in hand. I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release! Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand.... At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand & oblige. Stay home, take care of your family, respect the regulations. We as a country need to recover to rejoice a release".

Talking about the film, director Nelson Dilipkumar earlier said, "It is an action comedy; one half of the film will take place in Chennai and the other half will be set in Goa. The reason we titled it Doctor is because the film has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too." Doctor marks the Kollywood debut of Priyanka Mohan, who was seen in Nani's Tollywood film Gang Leader. The film is jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (who is now busy with Thalapathy 65). The album of Doctor is composed by .