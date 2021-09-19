Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor to have a worldwide theatrical release on THIS date

And here's a great news for all fans as the actor's much awaited film Doctor will not opt for a digital release and will hit the screens on October 9 across the globe. The lead actor shared the news and wrote, "See you in theatres #DoctorFromOct9." A few months back, there were rumours that the thriller will premiere on an OTT platform and we saw fans trending #DoctorOnlyInTheatres on Twitter to oppose this news. Also Read - Trending South news today: Thala Ajith goes on a bike trip in Russia, Siddharth slams trollers for sharing his picture with RIP messages after Sidharth Shukla's death and more

Talking about the film, director Nelson Dilipkumar earlier said, "It is an action comedy; one half of the film will take place in Chennai and the other half will be set in Goa. The reason we titled it Doctor is because the film has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too."

Doctor marks the Kollywood debut of Priyanka Mohan, who was seen in Nani's Tollywood film Gang Leader. "Yogi Babu and Vinay have been roped in for important roles, and will compose music for this film," added the director. Nelson concluded by saying "Siva and I go back a long way; we've known each other for almost 14 years now. We've always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again." The film is jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions.