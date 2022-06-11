SK20: Don star Sivakarthikeyan's next movie gets a title; makers surprise fans with first look poster

Sivakarthikeyan, who's currently riding high on the success of Don, his latest Tamil film release, has not taken any time off to bask in its glory. Rather he has dived straight back into work, more specifically his next Tamil movie, tentatively titled SK20, a major chunk of which was already completed before Don's release. And now, with Sivakarthikeyan having resumed SK20 immediately after Don hit theatres, word is that about 90% of the film has been shot. Well that is some work ethic, isn't it? What's more, a major SK20 finally has a title – Prince – and the first look poster has also been released, which should certainly please Sivakarthikeyan fans no end. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj: After its disastrous response at the box office, Akshay Kumar starrer to have an early OTT premiere? [Deets Inside]

Sivakarthikeyan SK20 first looks and title

Sivakarthikeyan’s SK20 release date and clash with Viruman

Sivakarthikeyan's SK20 release date and clash with Viruman

A statement released by the makers of SK20 read: "The entire SK20 team congratulates our hero Mr Sivakarthikeyan on the blockbuster success of Don. We would like to announce that SK 20 starring Sivakarthikeyan, Maria, Sathyaraj and others, directed by Anudeep KV, with music by S Thaman, will have its theatrical release on 31st August 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaga Chathurthi. It will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu across the world. The film is set to be a fun-filled family entertainer. First look and other updates will be coming soon." What this does though is set SK20 up for a potential box office clash with Karthi starrer Viruman as that film, too is eyeing the same release date. And while Sivakarthikeyan is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office with four back-to-back clean hits, Karthi's fan-base is also underrated as his knack for choosing great scripts.

About Sivakarthikeyan Prince aka SK20

About Sivakarthikeyan Prince aka SK20

Prince aka SK20 sees Ukrainian model Maria Riaboshapka paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan as the female lead. It's being mounted as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual, and is directed by Anudeep KV, who made a huge splash last year with the critically acclaimed Telugu sleeper hit, Jathi Ratnalu. Before SK20, Sivakarthikeyan also has the sci-fi movie, Ayalaan, up for release.