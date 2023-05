Sobhita Dhulipala is one big rage on the internet, and all thanks to her Instagram, she keeps her fans and followers hooked with her social media posts. And apart from being the vivacious woman she is, Sobhita has been picking up some exceptional work, and recently she was a part of Ponniyin Selvan 2 along with , which made the 300 crore mark at the box office. Sobhita has been in the headlines for one more strong reason, and that is her relationship rumours with . Sobhita and Naga's pictures from holidaying together and going for lunch in London have gone viral, and there are lots of opinionated people on the internet who have named her a homebreaker, as Chay recently got separated from , and they are alleging that she is the reason behind their separation. Also Read - Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala attend event, actor teases The Night Manager part 2 [Watch Video]

And now finally, Sobhita spoke about the ongoing dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya, as per reports in Filmbibeat, while promoting her film Ponniyin Selvan 2. She was reportedly asked about the same, to which she chose to give a dignified answer and said, "For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing anything wrong and it is not my business."

Before Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya too expressed his disappointment about dragging a third person into their matters, saying that he and Samantha have been officially divorced for a year now and started living separately two years ago. Chay and Samantha's separation left their fans disheartened. "It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about. And do you know what is worse? They bring in a third party, someone who is not connected to my past, to create headlines out of that. It is very disrespectful to the third party with whom they are unnecessarily involving my past.". But they have moved in, and like how Naga Chaitanya in his latest interview insisted everyone move on from their personal lives as they are happily married individually.