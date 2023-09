Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are rumoured to be one of the closeted couples of Tollywood. The two have kept mum on the spate of gossip that has surrounded them since a long time now. A picture of the two from a restaurant in London went viral and how. It seems the couple have grown closer since a year or so. It was said that Naga Chaitanya visited her when she was shooting in Hyderabad. They also rang in her birthday together. Two days back, Sobhita Dhulipala posted her book recommendation on social media. She is reading Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. Also Read - Did Naga Chaitanya walk out of a theatre playing Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Kushi trailer?

This is making fans assume if the two are indeed growing closer day by day as a couple. After the pic of the two from London went viral, many had trolled her as a home-breaker. As we know, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended their marriage much to the shock and dismay of ChaySam fans. In a recent interview to Filmibeat she said that she does not believe in issuing clarifications when she knows she has not done anything wrong. She was quoted as saying, "For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business." Also Read - Made In Heaven 2 Exclusive: Arjun Mathur on what it took to play a gay character; says, 'It needed me...'

Fans had begun speculations from the time Sobhita Dhulipala revealed that she is a fan of Formula One, and her fave team is McLaren. Even Naga Chaitanya is an auto racing enthusiast. They have been spotted vacationing together. Naga Chaitanya was in the news of late when someone started a rumour that he walked out of a cinema hall that played the trailer of Kushi. He said it was absolutely untrue, and complete rubbish. Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda.