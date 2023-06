Sobhita Dhulipala is currently ruling hearts in The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The actress has come a long way in her career. She was also seen in Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 this year. Sobhita has been grabbing headlines a lot for her sensuous photoshoot and personal life as well. Sobhita Dhulipala has been the talk of the town for her dating rumours a lot lately. She has been linked to Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. And in a recent interview, Sobhita has opened up on the focus on her personal life. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing in a club on Oo Antava song along with Varun Dhawan goes viral, netizens have mixed response

Sobhita Dhulipala talks about the focus on personal life amidst dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

The Night Manager actress tells an entertainment news portal that she is unfazed by the spotlight around her personal life. However, Sobhita expresses a concern as well as it takes away the focus from her work. The actress says that she is not wanting to boast about her accomplishments but just wants people to notice her work too. She is from Vizag and has worked very hard every step of the way. Sobhita is not worried about the curiosity around her personal life. The actress recalls giving many, many auditions before she landed her first part. The actress says that if she is getting a few minutes of the spotlight, she wants people to notice her for her merit. "I really work on my craft just like I work on every single thing in my life," she says.

Sobhita Dhulipala says that she cannot stop people from talking or discussing her personal life. However, Sobhita has something she wants to tell them. "'I've worked very hard on my craft, so at least look at this," the actress adds while saying that she cannot be easily bothered about such things.

Check Sobhita's look from The Night Manager 2 which she shared on her Instagram here:

Sobhita Dhulipala also talks about her ideal partner

In an interview with News18, Sobhita was asked about her ideal partner. The actress shares that she wants someone who is very grounded. Sobhita is looking for someone who is very down-to-earth. She wants a partner with an understanding of people come and go in life and that life is short. She wants him to be kind and good and know that they are not everything.

Sobhita was labelled a housebreaker by some ChaySam fans. Naga Chaitanya had indirectly reacted to the link up, calling it unfair on Sobhita.