Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake: After Vikram, Suriya confirms another cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer

Tamil star 's 2020 hit Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi and being directed by Sudha Kongara, who helmed the Tamil original. has stepped into Suriya's shoes for his role of Vir in the Hindi remake. After appearing in a powerful cameo in starrer Vikram, Suriya has confirmed another cameo in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Confirming that he had done a cameo in the film, Suriya tweeted, "Akshay Kumar sir to see you as Vir was nostalgic! Sudha Kongara, can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi in a brief cameo!" Also Read - Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan and more Tamil cinema superstars who're diehard Sivaji Ganesan fans

.@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix pic.twitter.com/ZNQNGQO2Fq — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 15, 2022

Earlier, Suriya chose to participate in the pooja of the Hindi remake, which features Akshay and in the lead. Suriya had flown to Mumbai to participate in the inaugural function of the Hindi version, after Akshay Kumar made a request to him.

Soorarai Pottru is the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. It is loosely based on the biography of Capt. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan.

The Tamil film was among the ten Indian films to be screened in the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and was also sent for the 93rd Academy Awards. The movie has won the Best Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor also won the Best Performance Male award for his performance in the film.