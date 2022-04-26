The Soorarai Pottru remake in Bollywood, which has not yet got an official title, has officially gone on floors, with superstar Akshay Kumar stepping into the shoes of superstar Suriya. Radhika Madan has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar in the Hindi adaptation. The original Soorarai Pottru, release in Tamil back in 2020, was one of the most acclaimed movies in the history of Kollywood, with Suriya's perforamce, too, in the biopic being praised sky high. In a smart move, Sudha Kongara, who helmed the original, has been roped in to the direct the remake, too. Also Read - BTS POLL: Rashmika Mandanna, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi or Jacqueline Fernandez – which diva is the perfect fit to collaborate with Bangtan Boys?

Suriya himself is producing the movie as he did with the original Soorarai Pottru. However, did you know that his association with the movie might not stope there, no siree. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that might even have a cameo in the Soorarai Pottru remake, and the cameo may well see him and sharing screen space, in what would be a wonderful moment of two superstars from different film industries coming together. Apparently, talks are on for the same because the last thing either want is to take away from the serious subject of the biopic merely for the sake of commercialisation and cinematic liberty. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has inherited good looks; latest viral pic proves he will be the newest crush in town

Announcing the news of the Soorarai Pottru remake going on floors while also requesting his fans for title suggestions for the film, Akshay Kumar had earlier shared a video with costar and Director Sudha Kongara, which he captioned: “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it... In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes.” Check it out below: Also Read - KGF 2: Sachin Gole spills the beans about being the voice of Yash in Hindi version; REVEALS interesting details about dubbing

With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it ? In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes ?? pic.twitter.com/nSUmWXbWlK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 25, 2022

Soorarai Pottry is a true story, based on the life of G. R. Gopinath, founder of airline service, Air Deccan.