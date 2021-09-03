Thala Ajith goes biking in Russia after wrapping up Valimai; uber cool pics in biking gear go viral

Thala Ajith recently flew off to Russia to complete the shooting of his film Valimai. It was the last leg of this film and looks like post the wrap up, Thala Ajith has decided to go on a biking expedition across Russia and explore its beauty. And well, a biking expedition calls for dressing into cool biking gears. A few pictures of Thala Ajith's trip have made it to the internet and he looks so handsome in all of them. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut with a horror movie, Acharya to clash with Pushpa and more

In some of the pictures, we see Thala Ajith dressed in a black biking gear. Cool jacket, fancy track pants and more, Thala Ajith indeed looks pretty cool in these pictures. He can easily give any young actor a run for his money despite the gray hair. Thala Ajith's fans are swooning over these pictures and have made them go viral on social media. Take a look.

One of the pictures all sees him on a swanky bike with a helmet.

In fact, not just Russia, Thala Ajith seems to be in a mood to take a world tour on bike. A source told TOI, "As a post-lockdown relaxation, Ajith is seriously considering embarking on a world tour on his motorcycle. In order to acclimatise himself with the different terrains and weather conditions, he went to northeast India, covering approximately 10, 800km on his bike. Since he was anyway going to film the last schedule in Russia, Ajith left India a few days earlier to explore Russia on his bike.” He sure seems to be living his life to the fullest.