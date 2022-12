South actress and politician has questioned the Indian Government for honouring with Padma Shri award, which is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. Also Read - Sushmita Sen to Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses who allegedly went under the knife to get perfect bosom

Jayasudha along with her contemporary , recently appeared on 's talk show Unstoppable where in they talked about how Indian Govt does not recognise south artistes for their work in the film industry.

To explain their point, Jayasudha gave an example of Kangana and how she was given the Padma Shri award with just a over 10 films in her acting career, while actors who have worked for many decades in the industry have not been given recognition for their work.

"I'm okay with Kangana Ranaut getting Padma Shri. She is an amazing actress. Yet, she received that award within 10 films. Over here, we have worked on many films yet are not recognised by the government,” Jayasudha said. She added that even director Vijaya Nirmala, who holds the Guinness Records, hasn't received such appreciation. She feels bad that South is not being appreciated by the government.

Jayasudha further mentioned that the recognition should come the government itself and not when they ask for it. Jaya Prada agreed to Jayasudha's statement and said, "We should get it respectably and not by asking for it.” She further added that she had requested the Bharat Ratna for NTR when she was an MP and she is still trying to make them consider till now. Balakrishna also agreed to both the actress that South actors need to be recognised.

When Kangana had received her Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind last year, many people had questioned her worth and argued that the actress was given the award because of her biasedness towards the ruling BJP govt.