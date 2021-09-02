Rashmika Mandanna all set to woo and wow fans with a glam new avatar - read deets

Rashmika Mandanna has comfortably made a place for herself in the South film industry. She is among the very popular faces will fan following in millions. She recently reached the 20 million mark on Instagram and celebrated it with a video. The actress has managed to enthral many with her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Sulthan and many more. She managed to pull off girl-next-door looks with ease in many film, but it looks like Rashmika Mandanna now wants to be all glamorous and be seen in a more ravishing avatar. Also Read - THESE 5 Top Telugu heroines are being considered to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film? Read deets

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a pretty glamorous picture on Instagram. It is a black and white picture that sees Rashmika pulling off a sexy pose. She shared it with the caption, "Even in your most black and white days, add a little sparkle." Wearing glittering pants and a top with a bow, Rashmika looks everybit glamorous in the pictures. Her look is much different than what we generally see in films and we wonder if her all new glamed up avatar is for any of her upcoming projects. Take a look at her pictures below:

Workwise, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa. She will be sharing the screen space with , and others in this one. She is also all set to mark her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu that stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. It was recently that she wrapped up the shooting of the film and had announced it on social media. Reports also have it that actress is eyeing Atlee's next project that stars in the lead.