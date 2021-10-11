Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: Preetham Jukalkar REACTS to rumours of his and Sam's closeness

and have decided to end their marriage. After being together for three years as Mr and Mrs, they have called it quits. It was recently that they made the announcement on social media and requested for privacy. Soon speculations about the reason behind their separation started doing the rounds of gossip mills. From infidelity to much more, many rumours made it to the headlines. One such rumour was of Samantha having a connection with her stylist Preetham Jukalkar. Also Read - 6 ways Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with her split with Naga Chaitanya; this will bring a BIG relief to ChaySam fans

It was being rumoured that Naga Chaitanya wasn't very happy with Samantha's growing fondness with Preetham. However, now the stylist had rubbished all the rumours. Calling it 'malicious', Preetham said, "Everybody knows that I call Samantha as 'Jiji' which is a north Indian term that means sister. How can there be a link-up between us? People are commenting on how I can say 'I love you' to her. I can't express love for a sister or a friend? How can the people spread such malicious rumors when a woman is already hurting. This is just heartbreaking," as reported by Tollywood.net.

Meanwhile, Samantha too rubbished quite a few rumours doing the rounds on social media. She wrote, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."