Diwali 2021 saw all the celebrities in their best festive moods. From , , to - everyone celebrated the festival of lights with great enthusiasm and joy. All the pictures that have made it to the internet serve as a proof. Among all, one 'imperfect' picture has caught our attention. It is 's picture with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

One wonders why we are calling the picture imperfect? Well, it is not us but it is the actress' opinion. She shared a sweet picture on Instagram that sees her hugging her boyfriend and in the caption, she wrote, "An imperfect picture from our perfect Diwali ✨? wishing you and yours the best the brightest and all the blessings ! @santanu_hazarika_art #diwali #besttimever #thankful." In response, Shantanu wrote, "My" with an emoji of a cute dog. Aren't they just adorable? Check out the picture below:

It is not for the first time that Shruti Haasan has shared PDA-filled pictures with boyfriend on social media. Earlier, she had shared pictures on her Insta stories that had her kissing Shantanu at a grocery store. She had captioned the picture as, "We work hard and we shop hard for groceries. What up, lovelies?"

Workwise, Shruti Haasan is next to seen in Salaar along with . The film will make it to the theatres in 2022. The actress has reportedly wrapped up the shooting for the film. Salaar is one of the most anticipated movies of the coming year.