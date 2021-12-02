It's time to give a wrap on the major South newsmakers of the day. A lot happened in the South entertainment industry in the last couple of hours. So, let's check out the major updates here: Also Read - Marakkar movie review: ‘Cult Classic’, ‘another Baahubali’ - Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh starrer leaves fans in awe

Marakkar earns Rs 100 crore before release

and 's Marakkar have been one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Having been in production for years, the ensemble cast epic war drama is finally out in theatres today. However, even before it had hit the silver screens, Marakkar had made a business of Rs 100 crore worldwide already. You read that right. It was through the reservations alone. Mohanlal himself took to his social media handle to share the news. Also Read - Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun step in to help people affected due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, donate Rs. 25 lakh each

Check out the news here: Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham makes a business of Rs 100 crore before release – here's how

Marakkar Twitter review

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham stars Mohanlal alongside , , Prabhu, , , , , Siddique, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal, Jay J. Jakkrit, Max Cavenham, and Toby Sauerback. The film' first reviews are out. And fans are in love with the film.

Check out the Twitter reaction here: Marakkar movie review: 'Cult Classic', 'another Baahubali' - Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh starrer leaves fans in awe

Mahesh to undergo knee surgery

If reports are to be believed, Prince of Tollywood has decided to undergo knee surgery. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor had been facing the issue since 2014. It is said that he will undergo surgery later this month after which he will take a break for recovery. It is said that Mahesh Babu will be taking a break of about 2 months as he has been advised a complete bed rest post-surgery. In another news, Mahesh Babu's sister Priyadarshini has filed a police complaint against socialite Shilpa Chowdhary. She has alleged that Shilpa cheated her of Rs 2.9 crore.

Stars come in support

Recently, Andhra Pradesh was hit by a flood due to heavy rainfall. The situation there is not good and being the good samaritans that they are, , and have come out in support. They donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the relief work.

Check out the report here: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun step in to help people affected due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, donate Rs. 25 lakh each

Samantha's new milestone

is just climbing the popularity chart and how! The actress is one of the most sought after ones everywhere. Apart from her South films, she now has a Hollywood project in her kitty too. It is said that she will soon be making her Bollywood debut as well. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation about the same. The actress is said to be on a movie signing spree. And in the midst of this, Samantha has reached a new milestone on Instagram. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam actress have crossed 20 million followers on Instagram.

Mike's gift for Liger director

Puri Jagannadh who is helming , starrer Liger is on cloud nine. The legendary Mike Tyson joined the pan-India project. The whole team was in the US for their schedule with Mike. And as a gift, Mike made a sweet gesture. He personally signed one of his boxing gloves and gifted it to the director. Puri Jagannadh took to his social media handle and shared the memento saying, "Personally autographed by legend @miketyson For boss #Purijagannadh n boss lady @Charmmekaur This is surely going to be treasured forever #LIGER #ShootInUSA." Check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puri Connects (@puriconnects)

Jai Bhim's big feat

starrer Jai Bhim is yet again the talk of the town. The blockbuster hit has now officially entered Gloden Globes 2022. It has been nominated under the category of Best Non-English Language Film. On IMDB, Suriya's Jai Bhim has crossed The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather's ratings. It has been rated 9.6.

Nayanthara dubs for KVRK

Vignesh Shivan who is producing and directing Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that stars Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and in the lead shared a heartwarming moment. His ladylove, Nayanthara, began dubbing for the film. He made the announcement in the cutest manner possible. "#Kanmani Anboda Kaadhalan naan ezhudhum dialogs neeyae Dub panradhu migundha Sandhosham !! #Kaathuvaakula we started dubbing for #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal. (#Kanmani Anboda Kaadhalan, it is a great pleasure to watch you dub the dialogues that I write for you)," he said. Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

That's all for today folks, see y'all tomorrow.