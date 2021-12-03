Ever since their divorce announcement, and have been grabbing headlines a lot more. There have been various speculations about the divorce and the reasons behind the ChaySam separation. However, both Samantha and Chay has maintained a dignified silence about their mutual separation. After the divorce, Samantha was written off in some media. And now amidst the painful divorce, allegations, unfounded rumours, the Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has opened up on what keeps her going. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mohanlal's Marakkar wins audience's hearts, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reaches new Instagram milestone, Mahesh Babu's knee surgery and more

Post their separation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a spiritual journey with her friend Shilpa Reddy where she visited the Chaar Dham. Recently, she opened up on the same while talking to a magazine. The Shaakuntalam actress said, "It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown." Also Read - Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun step in to help people affected due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, donate Rs. 25 lakh each

Samantha has been sharing her thoughts on social media quite often these days. And for the same, the actress gets brutally trolled by some fans. Samantha also opened up on the same. She said that she don't want unconditional acceptance. She has always encouraged people to have different opinions. However, she believed people can still love and have compassion for each other. Her only request is that she express their disappointments in a more civilised manner. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles and seduces in the BTS of latest magazine photoshoot - watch

Talking about the rumours that have been floating around even before their official divorce announcement, Samantha said that they are painful. A couple of weeks ago, she had shared a picture with her soul sister after the end of their Char Dham Yatra. Samantha had penned a heartfelt note on the same saying, "End of an amazing trip. #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods. It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dated each other for about three years before tying the knot in 2017.