Popular South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has recently spoken about the casting couch in the Tamil industry and her revelations have made everyone shocked. Apart from Keerthy, several Tollywood actresses have spoken their hearts out about their experience with the casting couch in the industry. Keerthy Suresh has voiced her side of the story on this sensitive topic. In a recent interview with a media portal, Keerthy admits that there is a casting couch going on in the industry. She said that several co-stars of hers have shared their experiences with her. But, she has not experienced anything as such till now may be due to her straightforward nature nobody approached her with such intention.

She even added saying that in case some filmmakers ask her to commit herself to him to get a role in the film, she would reject the offer. She would prefer leaving the film industry and doing a regular job than accepting such offers as she is not that type. Moreover, Hombale Films have announced that their maiden Tamil project will be a woman-centric story. It will be the first collaboration between Keerthy Suresh and Hombale films. Keerthy has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films.

On the work front, Keerthy has Nani's Dasara and Bhola Shankar in her kitty. The actress made her acting debut as a child artist and completed 10 years in the industry. Reportedly, Keerthy had got Ajay Devgn's Maidan offer, but she refused the role as she was too young to appear as his on-screen wife. On the personal front, there were rumours that Keerthy wanted to settle down in her life after her parents were putting pressure on her. The 30-year-old actress reportedly agreed to marry and she is also planning to pursue a second career. This rumours started floating after Keerthy visited her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu and visited all the temples. Netizens speculated that Keerthy visited the temples as a pre-wedding ritual. But, the rumours seem to be fake as the actress is busy with her upcoming films and is focusing on her career.