Sakaru Vaari Paata: The makers of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer share an interesting update

's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films of the actor. Fans are eagerly waiting for any update and have been hooked to their social media handle, waiting with bated breath that someday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata would share an update of the film. And now the makers have shared an update about the same. The makers have asked all Mahesh Babu fans to stay tuned as in the upcoming days, they would share some interesting and juicy updates. Due to the pandemic lockdown, the shootings have been stalled. However, soon the shootings would resume and the masses would get an update on the same.

The makers shared a poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer and wrote, "The excitement and anticipation for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is in the air! All our upcoming updates will be worth the wait. Until then, Stay safe and Stay healthy." Have a dekko at their tweet here:

For the unversed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has the gorgeous actress as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is an action entertainer is directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled for a January 2022 release.

The Geetha Govindam directed had earlier confirmed his collaboration in an interview, calling it his long time wish to work with Mahesh Babu. He had said, "After watching ‘Okkadu’ in 2003, I decided to venture into films and make a film with Mahesh Babu. Finally, after these many years, my dream is set to be fulfilled. In other words, this is my dream project and I will certainly make it count."

He added, "It’s not that I cannot write elevating scenes and thumping dialogues which will deliver goosebumps to the audience. My films didn’t need those until now. But with Mahesh’s project, I am working on all the commercial ingredients that will satisfy his fans."