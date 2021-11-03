's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The action-comedy film also stars in the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu and , and Subbaraj in key roles. A couple of hours ago, it was announced that a new update on Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be dropping soon. And here we are. The release date of the rom com-actioner will release on 1st April 2021. Yes, you read that right. Earlier, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was eyeing a Sankranthi release, that is, 13 January 2021. However, there are already some big clashes taking place at the box office such as , starrer Radhe Shyam, 's Bheemla Nayak is going to release on 12 January. Moreover, , Jr NTR, , starrer RRR is releasing a week ahead, that is, on 7th January. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her Bollywood debut film, Vishal vows to continue late Puneeth Rajkumar's noble work and more

Talking about the announcement, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and wrote the release date "April 1st 2022" and also wished his fans on the occasion of Diwali. The tagline is very catchy. It reads, "Worldwide Auction on April 1st 2022l." (sic) Check out his post here: Also Read - Annaatthe: Rajinikanth starrer expected to revive film business in the South with a BANG – check out Screen Count and Box-Office Opening [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Talking about the movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and also G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Samuthirakani is said to play the lead antagonist in the film. The teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was well-received, especially, the chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy was lauded by all. Mahesh Babu's charming lover boy persona won several hearts.

The soundtrack of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is given by S Thaman who previously collaborated with Mahesh Babu for Aagadu, Businessman, Dookudu to name a few.