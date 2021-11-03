Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer pushed ahead to avoid clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam – check out new RELEASE DATE

A couple of minutes ago, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle and announced the release date of Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennele Kishore to name a few.