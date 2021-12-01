It is a known fact that is going to feature in an item song in and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. And now, the makers have shared the first glimpse of the same. The makers teased Samantha and Pushpa fans with a picture of Samantha from the sizzling item song. It features Samantha's back. She is seen in a blue choli and it is left fans excited. The song is being shot on a gigantic set. Mythri Movie Makers shared the picture saying, "A Rocking Number with Icon Star @alluarjun & @Samanthaprabhu2 being shot in a gigantic set Get ready to witness the 'Sizzling Song of The Year' soon #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic." Check out the post below: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls out trolls for their uncivilised behaviour: 'I don't demand unconditional acceptance'

Talking about Pushpa, the film has two parts. Pushpa: The Rise will release on 17th December whereas the second part is scheduled for a 2022 release. It features as the lead antagonist in the films. Fahadh will make his Telugu debut under the direction of who has previously helmed films like Arya, , Uppena to name a few. It is said that the first part is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Alongside the Telugu release, Pushpa: The Rise will also be out in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares interesting update on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and it will make you applaud the two actresses

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front, the actress has 's Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Allu Arha. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside and Nayanthara. Furthermore, she recently signed a Hollywood film called Arrangements of Love in which she'll be playing a bisexual Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya, Magadheera choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away and more