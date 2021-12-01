Pushpa: Makers share a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item song from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Check out the first glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the sizzling song of the year co-starring Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Part one is scheduled to release on 17 December 2021.