On Friday, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. His mortal remains were kept at the Kanteerava Stadium for his relatives, well-wishers, and fans. He was laid to rest today with full state honours. As many as 10 lakh people paid their homage to the superstar including a lot of celebrities. In other news, reports have surfaced stating that Puneeth, a fitness enthusiast had hit the gym even when not feeling well. Dr Ramana Rao revealed that he seemed well when he walked in for a check-up. However, upon examining, it was revealed that due to his strenuous workout routine his coronary arteries were ruptured which resulted in blood clots and later cardiac arrest. Dr Rao revealed the same to Ashwini and was asked to hospitalise immediately. Elsewhere, had tweeted out the news even early on when she learned about the tragic demise. Fans trolled her and asked her to have some decency. Also Read - Congratulations! Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev are now parents to a baby girl

Jr NTR's role in RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is all set to release in January 2022. The film stars , Jr NTR, , , Olivia Morris, , Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, , and others in a pivotal role. Now, there was buzz that Jr NTR's role if just for 30 minutes in the film. When asked about the same, Rajamouli said, "Will the people keep calm if I give Jr NTR a brief character? If this is the case, what will be the situation after the release of RRR? Will the people leave me in this case?" Well, watch the film on 7th January and see yourselves. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt, THESE Bollywood biggies had two movies release on the same day in theatres; know how they fared at the box office

#RT70 update

is busy shooting for his films for a while. And he has signed a new film with filmmaker Sudheer Varma. Currently known as #RT70 the film's first look and title will drop on 5th November at 10:08 AM. So, Ravi Teja fans, keep your eyes peeled.

Samantha's Bollywood debut update

Ever since was seen in The Family Man 2, the actress' Bollywood debut rumours had been doing the rounds often. And now as per the buzz, 's production house, Outsider Films are considering making a female-centric thriller for which they are considering Samantha in the lead role. An official announcement is expected soon. Samantha has 's Shaakuntalam, Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline.

Salaar sets dope

Everyone knows the generosity of and how he loves to feed people with home-cooked and authentic food. And that happened with as well. The actress who is collaborating with the star for Prashanth Neel' Salaar got to know what a big foodie Prabhas is. She revealed that he treats everyone to a lavish lunch whenever they are shooting. And once, it so happened that she couldn't stop eating and was very full. The actress had to push the shoot ahead. Recounting the incident, Shruti said, "Prabhas sends some lovely, amazing food. One can’t stop but continue to indulge in the delicacies he sent. I haven’t eaten so much food in a long time. It so happened that I overate and I had to push the shoot. He sent me three insane desserts. Prabhas truly knows how to spoil a person."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's remuneration

A couple of days ago, Prabhas' Spirit was announced with Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The remuneration of the director for the film had been grabbing headlines lately. And the latest buzz suggests that Sandeep will take 50% of shares in the profit. That's all, really.

Social media Queen Rashmika

Karnataka beauty Rashmika Mandanna has grabbed the top spot in the South industry for being the most followed female celebrity on Instagram in the country. She has surpassed about 23.2 million followers on Instagram. Behind her is with 20 million followers. Other beauties that have the most followers are Pooja Hedge with 15.7 million followers. Shruti Haasan with 18 million followers and Samantha enjoys 19.5 million.

Megastar denied Rangamarthanda?

who is making a remake of the Marathi film Natasamrat in Telugu revealed that he had approached to lend his voice for the magnum opus but things did not materialise. He wishes to direct the Acharya actor once in his life. "I had approached Chiranjeevi garu 2, 3 times, but the projects never materialized. It’s my dream to direct him at least once," Vamsi said.

showers love on

Yesterday, Allu Arjun launched the trailer of Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam. The film is produced by Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. The pictures from the event went viral on social media. Fans loved how Allu Arjun bonded with Vijay at the launch. Vijay had retweeted Allu Arjun's tweet releasing Pushpaka Vimanam trailer and thanked him for the same. He said, "Thank you BunnyAnnaaa, full love for you." Check it out here:

Prabhas stopped Anushka's wedding?

Prabhas and are heavily shipped together across the country. The Baahubali duo's dating rumours have been around for a long time and refuse to die down. And now, reports have claimed that once Prabhas stopped Anushka Shetty from getting married. It is said that Anushka was planning to get married when she was filming Baahubali. Preparations were reported to be in full swing. However, Prabhas reportedly convinced her to focus on films.