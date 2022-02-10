, , , , , SS Rajamouli, , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Mahesh Babu's nephew to play his younger version in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Makers of Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer to make announcement today about Bheemla Nayak, Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar wedding anniversary, duo Prabhas and SS Rajamouli MOBBED at airport, Pushpa star Allu Arjun's daughter catches on viral Kacha Badam trend, Ram Charan and starrer RC15 next schedule postponed, says he’s in awe of Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor says he’s in awe of Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika; the South heartthrob reacts

Baahubali duo Prabhas and SS Rajamouli MOBBED at airport

Radhe Shyam star Prabhas and RRR director SS Rajamouli got mobbed at the airport as they were heading to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy along with other Tollywood stars to discuss ticket price issue. Also Read - RC15 MAJOR UPDATE: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer next schedule postponed? Here's why director Shankar's shoot is delayed [EXCLUSIVE]

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer RC15 schedule postponed

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's RC15 may get a bit delayed. A source was quoted saying that the film which was around the corner, is now likely to be postponed, as the former is presently in Mumbai for some work commitment, which he can't leave, and hence, would take some time before he touches base, where Director Shankar can resume the shoot.

Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak release date OUT!

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is all set for its major announcement. The makers decided to release the film on 25 February, but there's been no official word about the same. Many Tollywood stars had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM about the ticket prices and after the decision the makers of the film will make an announcement.

Mahesh Babu's nephew to play his younger version in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's nephew and son of actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan will be seen playing the younger version of the actor in his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. "My younger son will be seen as Mahesh Babu's younger version in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. I am glad he is to portray his mama (uncle) in the movie", Sudheer said during a recent interaction with the media.

Allu Arjun's daughter catches on viral Kacha Badam trend

Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram account and shared a cute video of his daughter Allu Arha dancing on Kacha Badam. Allu Arha tried to pull off the hook steps of the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam and looked super cute in a pink nightsuit. In the caption he wrote, "My Lil Badham Arha" with a kiss emoji.

