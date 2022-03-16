welcomes to work in Godfather, Here’s why , and starrer cannot be shot in one go, RRR's and SS Rajamouli support Ukrainian crew amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and Parvathy's Puzhu to premiere on THIS OTT platform and many interesting things took place in the South industry today. You might have missed some important updates about South and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the South industry. So, below is the list of trending South news of today… Also Read - Project K: Here’s why Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer cannot be shot in one go!

Salman Khan to star in Chiranjeevi's Godfather for free Also Read - Godfather: Salman Khan agreed to come on board for Chiranjeevi's film on THIS condition

Recently, Salman Khan was welcomed by the Telugu star Chiranjeevi on the sets of Godfather. Chiranjeevi tweeted a picture with Salman and wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan." This cameo will mark Salman's Tollywood debut.

Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli support Ukrainian crew amid the Russia-Ukraine war

SS Rajamouli's RRR was shot in Ukraine and recently the filmmaker and Ram Charan are worried about the crew there. If reports are to be believed then Ram has helped a security guard in Ukraine who guarded him during the shooting of the film. According to Indiaglitz, Charan revealed that the guard has been going through financial trouble. He further said that he has supported the security guard financially so he and his family can sustain themselves in these difficult times.

Here’s why Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer cannot be shot in one go

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas's film Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is being delayed in filming and it cannot be shot in one go. Reportedly, the film has completed the first few schedules, but the film cannot be shot in one go because of the genre. "The makers of Project K cannot shoot the entire film at a stretch. They have to film just for 7-8 days every month. As it is a science fiction drama that involves gadgets and property that takes a lot of time to get made. So every month after getting the set and the property ready, the makers start the shoot," the report quoted a source.

Mammootty and Parvathy's Puzhu to premiere on THIS OTT platform

Mammootty and Parvathy's crime-thriller Puzhu skips theatrical release and will premiere on SonyLIV. The announcement of the crime thriller film was made today on March 16 by the OTT platform. Well, reportedly the release date of Puzhu will be announced soon.Puzhu was supposed to release in theatres in the first half of 2022. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release the movie on the OTT platform. SonyLIV has the streaming rights to the film.

Taanakkaran: Vikram Prabhu's film to get a direct OTT release

Vikram Prabhu will be seen playing the lead role in Tamizh's directorial Taanakkaran. Reportedly, the makers have decided to skip a theatrical release and opted for OTT premier. The release date for the film has not been announced yet. Earlier Dulquer Salmaan's Salute, Mammootty's Puzhu, and several other films opted for the OTT platform. Apart from Vikram Prabhu, the film will also feature Anjali Nair, MS Bhaskar, and Anbarasan in key roles. The storyline of the film is about young police trainees.