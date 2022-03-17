Trending South News Today: RRR team's grand promotional tour, Sarkaru Vaari Paata second song update, Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James leaves fans in tears and more

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Puneeth Rajkumar, Thalapathy Vijay and more trending South news of the day...