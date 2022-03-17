Makers of RRR starrer plan a grand promotional tour, Beast actor Thalapathy Vijay and co. treading cautiously due to 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Yash's KGF 2, 's last film James leaves his fans in tears, to play photographer in her Telugu debut Ante Sundaraniki film and many interesting things took place in the South industry today. You might have missed some important updates about South and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the South industry. So, below is the list of trending South news of today… Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar's aunt still unaware of his death; family members tell her he is on an outdoor shoot in another country

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October 2021 and his sudden demise left everyone in shock. His fans got emotional seeing him last time in James film. They expressed how emotional they are to see him on the big screen post his demise. They flooded the twitter with emotional posts.

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn will be released in theatres on 25th March 2022. Reportedly, the makers of RRR have planned a grand promotional tour. The entire cast of the film will be flying to different cities for the promotions of the movie.The official Twitter handle of RRR tweeted, “Gear up for a thunderous and exciting week of promotions Come join our MaRRRch... #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie.” Read.

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim will be soon making her Telugu debut opposite Nani in Ante Sundaraniki. The makers of the comedy film recently unveiled the first look poster of as Leela Thomas, a free-spirited photographer. Taking to Twitter, Nani wrote, "Meet our Leela...Leela Thomas...Heart of #AnteSundaraniki @nazriyafahadh".

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, last year due to cardiac arrest. His sudden demise left everyone in the state of shock. Reportedly, Nagamma, sister of thespian Dr Rajkumar, is 90 years old and Puneeth aka Appu who was also her favourite nephew. Whenever she enquires about Puneeth, her family members maintain that he is gone for an outdoor shoot in another country and assure her that he will be back soon.“Whenever she misses Appu and asks for him, we say he is on an outdoor shoot in a different country and will be back soon. We play his movie and she happily watches him onscreen. We have been managing like this all this while. Few years ago, when Raghanna (Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth’s elder brother) suffered a heart attack, she couldn’t bear the shock and was hospitalized. She looked after them like her own children. She definitely cannot bear the news of Appu’s death. So we do this," a family member was quoted as saying by News18.