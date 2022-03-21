Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Yash, KGF 2, , Jr NTR, RRR, , , , Project K and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Ram Charan and Jr NTR teach Naatu Naatu step to , Amitabh Bachchan's role from Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer REVEALED, The song from Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 has been released, Nayantha has apparently decided to become a mother via surrogacy amid rumours of her secret marriage with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's secret marriage: Amid rumours, reports of Netrikann actress opting for surrogacy surface online

Nayantha has apparently decided to become a mother via surrogacy Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut: 5 Bollywood actresses who charge more fees than many male actors

Nayanthara and Vignesh had sparked rumours of their secret marriage after their temple visit. In the pictures, Nayanthara was seen with sindoor (vermillion) as she exited the temple with her boyfriend. Now, there are reports that Nayanthara has apparently decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, there's no official confirmation as of now. Read. Also Read - Runway 34 trailer launch: 'Ajay Devgn wanted to be a director before becoming an actor,' reveals Rohit Shetty

KGF Chapter 2 song Toofan OUT!

The song Toofan from Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 has been released and fans of Yash are showering love on the new released song. Yash took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. He tweeted, “Here comes #Toofan.” His fans are calling it a ‘mind blowing song’. A fan tweeted, “And a masterpiece by masterpiece..!! Extraordinary work by the entire KGF team... Let this toofan wipe out all the records and set a fresh benchmark in Indian film history... Rocking Monday indeed..!” Another fan wrote, “#Toofan really mind blowing song. Can't wait to watch in theatre.” One more fan tweeted, “Goosebumps song #ToofanLyricalSong #Toofan from #KGFChpater2.. @TheNameIsYash it's superb. Awaiting for trailer & all the best to entire team of #KGFChpater2.” Read.

RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli snapped at the Golden Temple seeking blessings

The entire team of RRR including Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli were snapped in Delhi promoting RRR. Aamir Khan had joined them in promoting the film. The actors were snapped at the Golden Temple seeking blessings ahead of the release of their film. Read.

Project K: Amitabh Bachchan's role revealed!

Amitabh Bachchan's role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer film which is tentatively titled Project K has been revealed. Directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. As per a report in Tollywood.net, Amitabh Bachchan will be essaying the role of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi thriller film. The portal portal said that a source informed that Big B's role is inspired by the son of Dronacharya, Ashwathama from Mahabharat. Read

RRR promotions: Ram Charan and Jr NTR teach Naatu Naatu step to Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan joined Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR for RRR promotions in Delhi. The actor also learnt the choreography of Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. At first, Aamir said, "Mujhse nahi hoga. (I cannot do this)." Later, Alia Bhatt Bhatt encouraged him saying, "It's very easy," while cheering on him. Read.