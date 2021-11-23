As the day comes to an end, here is a recap of all the trending news from the South film industry. From Jr NTR revealing his RRR experience, Ponniyin Selvan's release date out to was never 's first choice, here's all that happened down South. Scroll on. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan spent THESE many hours a day to perfect the Naatu Naatu song and it'll make your JAW DROP

Jr NTR reveals details about his RRR experience Also Read - REVEALED: Real reason behind Salman Khan – SS Rajamouli’s secret meeting; it has an RRR connect

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR is a period-action drama that stars Jr NTR and in lead roles. JR NTR described the RRR journey which began in November 2018 as a 'tough ride'. The actor was quoted by Variety wherein he said that the film demanded a lot of dedication as it was a day in and day out preparation for the role. Recently, a song from the film 'Nattu Nattu' went viral for its quick steps. The actor revealed that the song was shot in Kiev, Ukraine during a pandemic, and the song was loved for the matching steps in perfect sync between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Also Read - Jr NTR-Abhay Ram, Allu Arjun-Allu Arha: These celeb fathers and their kids are taking internet by storm – view pics

Ponniyin Selvan release date out

’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts. While the makers have confirmed that the film’s first part PS-1 will release in Summer 2022, there is no word on when exactly it will hit the big screens. However, as per recent reports, it was said that the film will release on April 28, 2022. But the makers have some other plan.

WHAT! Samantha Ruth Prabhu was never Naga Chaitanya's first choice

Well, Naga Chaitanya's initial choice to marry was not Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor was involved in a steamy relationship with 's daughter, , and had even wanted to settle down with her.

shoots with superstar

Pooja Hegde shared a BTS picture on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen shooting with the legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Pooja called it her dream to work with the legendary actor. "The man. The Legend. Shooting with him is a dream I can finally tick off my dream list. Enough said. Stay tuned for more.. @amitabhbachchan #whendreamscometrue," she captioned the BTS picture.

