During the shooting of film '3', Dhanush's wife Aishwarya felt that her husband was allegedly in an affair with his co-star Shruti Hasaan. According to the reports, both Shruti and Dhanush got carried away with their romantic scenes in the film. Dhanush's wife Aishwarya never spoke about her husband's extra-marital affair and kept it a secret.

Nayanthara and

Prabhu Deva and his wife Ramlath decided to part ways after 16 years of marriage in 2010. Ramlath spoke her heart out about her husband's love life. She blamed Prabhu Deva's secret ladylove Nayanthara for their divorce. Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva dated for almost three and a half years. In June 2009, there were rumors that Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva would tie the knot. But the two could not make their relationship official due to personal reasons.

Meenakshi Seshadri and

Singer Kumar Sanu met this beautiful South actress Meenakshi Seshadri. Kumar Sanu was already married to Rita Bhattacharya and she confirmed her husband's affair with several actresses.

Naga Arjuna and Tabu

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni was reportedly linked up with actress Tabu while he was married to Amala.

and Gautami

Kamal was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend for 16 years. Sarika left the actor as he was allegedly having an affair with Gautami. Kamal started staying in a live-in relationship with Gautami. They parted ways in 2016.