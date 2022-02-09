, Rashmika Mandanna, , Meenakshi Chaudhary, , Atlee, Priya and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Rashmika Mandanna shares the secret of staying happy and smiling, Meenakshi Chaudhary reveals she had no qualms in kissing Ravi Teja, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the coolest company as she sweats it out in the gym, Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls for body-shaming her, 's director Atlee and wife Priya's intimate bedroom pic goes viral and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's old video on how his family fought in India's freedom struggle goes viral amid Lata Mangeshkar funeral controversy

Pushpa's Rashmika Mandanna shares the secret of staying happy always

Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving praise for her role in Pushpa film co-starring . Rashmika's character Srivalli has left viewers impressed with her exceptional performance. Recently, the actress has shared the importance of smiling and being happy. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Rashmika shared her backstory on how she has been conditioned to never cry in public. She revealed, "No matter how much sorrow I’m drenched in, I can never cry out in public." Also Read - Khiladi actress Meenakshi Chaudhary reveals she had no qualms in kissing Ravi Teja – deets inside

Meenakshi Chaudhary reveals she had no qualms in kissing Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi will be seen in the upcoming film Khiladi which will release on February 11. During media interaction, Meenakshi spoke about her kissing and intimate scenes in the film and said that the director Ramesh Varma informed her about them when he narrated the story. She said that such things are a part of commercial movies and she had no qualms in performing them on screen. “He used to make me feel comfortable on sets and used to give me time. I really enjoyed working for this movie. I don’t really think about duration of my character, but I’m particular about importance of my character in a film. I feel happy to get such big project as my second one,” said the actress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest workout session was interrupted by someone. Want to know who?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in item number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise. The actress is a fitness freak and does not miss her workout routines. Recently, her latest workout session was interrupted by someone. The beautiful actress took to her Insta stories to share a video from her workout session. As she did her leg raises, two of her pet dogs came to give her company.

Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal SLAMS body-shaming trolls

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to welcome little bundle of joy soon and is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest. Recently trolls body-shamed Kajal and also called her fat. Within no time, the actress decided to slam the trolls and took to her Instagram and wrote, " I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand. During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies."

Shah Rukh Khan's director Atlee and wife Priya's intimate bedroom pic goes viral

Atlee and his wife Priya recently shared an intimate picture on Instagram. In the picture, Priya can be seen lying in bed, being hugged by Atlee and their pet dog, Becky. Their fans were left disappointed as she turned off the comments option on her post.

