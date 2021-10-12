Aditi Rao Hydari asking for this WHOPPING fee for Telugu films?

Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to be seen next in Maha Samudram which is a romantic drama film directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The movie stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in main roles. The film is scheduled to be released on 14 October 2021.