Aditi Rao Hydari asking for this WHOPPING fee for Telugu films?

Bollywood actress is all set to win hearts with her charming personality and infectious smile. The ultra-glamorous diva is looking forward to scoring another hit in Telugu after she made viewers fall in love with her exceptional performance in the Sammohanam movie. Aditi is all set to be seen next in Maha Samudram which will soon hit the theatres. This romantic drama film is a treat to all fans. The film is written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi and stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in main roles. The film is scheduled to be released on 14 October 2021.

During the promotions of the film, Aditi revealed that she is a half Telugu girl as her mother's side is from the Rao dynasty that ruled Wanaparthi earlier. She even expressed her desire to star in more Telugu films in the coming days.

Sources revealed that Aditi is quoting a whopping price of about Rs. 1 crore to star in a Telugu movie. On the other side, the newcomer's heroines are reportedly paid between 50-70 lakhs. The source even said that there are some producers and directors who want to cast Aditi in their film but she wants to cash on the demand that she has in the industry.

On the work front, Aditi amazed audiences with her performances in South Indian and Bollywood films. She is known best for her role as Queen Mehrunisa in the movie Padmaavat which was helmed by . The actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Maha Samudram.