After getting trolled for his 'old' and 'out of shape' look, Prabhas's new suave avatar goes viral

Popular South superstar has managed to turn heads with his new look. The handsome hunk has finally shut the trolls with his latest look wherein he looks uber cool in these pictures. Prabhas has nailed the suave and dapper look like a pro as he donned this black shirt paired with dark coloured pants. Prabhas looks as stylish as ever in these pictures. Prabhas recently launched the Kalakaar teaser and his pictures from the event went viral on social media.

A few days back, Prabhas was mercilessly trolled on social media for gaining weight. Netizens fat-shamed Prabhas after pictures of him went viral. Reportedly, the actor gained weight for his upcoming film titled 'Adipurush' where he will essay the role of Lord Rama. Moreover, netizens mocked him for his lack of makeup.

On the work front, Prabhas has a lot of interesting projects lined up in his kitty. Audiences are eagerly waiting for his upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam alongside . Moreover, the actor will also play the lead role in Om Raut directorial Salaar and Prasanth Neel magnum opus Adipurush. He will also be working for Project K alongside .