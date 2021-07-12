After Samantha Akkineni's no makeup picture, Rashmika Mandanna's selfie breaks the internet

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna keeps sharing glimpses of her on social media. The actress is quite active on social media and recently teased her fans with her latest selfie. The Geetha Govindam actress took to Instagram to share a cute picture of herself and captioned it as, “Has to be a post – he said!” Also Read - Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Goodbye and more – Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is set to transform from South sweetheart to nationwide darling with these pan-India and Bollywood movies

Take a look at her post

Within no time, her fans filled her comments section with beautiful comments. They even could not stop guessing who ‘he’ is. A user commented saying, “Who is ‘he’? Excited to know about mam (sic),” while the other one said, “I wish he is not Vijay Devarkonda.” Also Read - Anasuya Bharadwaj of Rangasthalam fame drops sexy pics with a message of self-validation

A few days back, Rashmika shared a cute video with her pet dog and revealed that she loves her more than anything in the world. “When you love your lil furry friend more than yourself… She makes me happy!”, she captioned the video.

On Saturday, Rashmika returned back to Hyderabad from Mumbai where she was shooting for her Bollywood projects Mission Majnu and Goodbye.

When Rashmika was in Mumbai, she was spotted outside 's office and there are rumors that she might be sharing the screen with actor for an untitled flick.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in Pushpa alongside .