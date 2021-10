Ahead of Annaatthe release, Rajinikanth gets admitted to hospital - read details

Actor on Thursday was admitted to a private hospital for a routine check up. According to his publicist, the South superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital for routine checkup on Thursday evening. Also Read - Annaatthe trailer: Rajinikanth fans blown away by Thalaivar's trademark signature styles and energy level, 'Pakka Deepawali Thiruvizha'

The actor's wife told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old veteran actor was admitted for a day for routine checkup. If reports are to be believed then the actor will stay in the hospital for a day until he finishes the detailed health check up. The superstar will take a go ahead from the doctors so that he can then promote his upcoming movie in the coming week. The reports regarding Rajinikanth's illness went viral on social media and his fans were deeply disturbed by this piece of news. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Thalaivar fans take Twitter by storm

On Thursday Rajinikanth who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently tweeted that he had watched his yet to be released movie Annatthe with his grandson on Wednesday. Also Read - From Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to Venkatesh-Varun Tej's F3: These south films are set to give a tough time to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's biggies at the box office

From inputs from IANS