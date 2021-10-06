Allu Arjun pays a surprise visit on the sets of F3; Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej and others shoot a fun sequence – view pics

South superstar recently visited the sets of Victory Venkatesh and ’s F3 (Fun and Frustration) film. The handsome hunk made a surprise entry on the sets of the most awaited film, while the director Anil Ravipudi was filming a fun sequence with the main cast including Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Rajendra Prasad, and Sunil. Also Read - Check out the new release dates of RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam and 5 more South biggies – view pics

In the pictures we see, Allu Arjun talking to Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil and Anil Ravipudi.

and Mehreen Pirzada will be seen as female leads in F3.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa will soon start on the same sets and the actor visited the sets during the break. Pushpa was released on 17th December, while F3 is said to be released in 2022.