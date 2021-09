Allu Sirish, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan’s throwback pics of sweating it out in the gym go viral!

The hottest stars from South - Allu Sirish, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan - workout pictures will give men the perfect fitness motivation. Actors always make sure they look fit, irrespective of their diet pattern and hectic shoot schedules. Not just Bollywood, the most popular actors from Tollywood also hit the gym regularly to maintain their chiseled physique and fitness quotient. Needless to say, they also post their gym videos thereby inspiring with their followers and fans to be fit and healthy.

We stumbled upon a few throwback pictures of the most charismatic actors of Tollywood, including Allu Sirish, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda pumping up in the gym and flexing their muscles which will definitely serve as the right motivation for all those who are trying to get fit and need some fitinspo. While Vijay is seen working out in a gym along with his trainer, sporting a Santa hat, Dulquer is spotted taking a selfie after completing his training.

The one that will make the fitness enthusiasts, especially the women swoon is that of Allu Sirish flaunting his hot bod and flexing those biceps with heavy dumbbells! We bet you would be highly motivated and not just impressed after watching your favourite South stars sweating it out in the gym, but tell us which actor’s throwback picture did you like the most in the comment section.