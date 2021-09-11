Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu adds a cute little member into her family

The Family Man 2 actress is currently grabbing the limelight due to speculations of her marriage with being in trouble. There are a lot of rumours being spread about the two. Well, both Naga and Samantha are paying no heed to negativity and are living the best time of their lives. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce real or rumour? Here's when fans will come to know the truth

Well, recently Samantha welcomed a new member into her family. The actress gave a sneak peek to fans and has left everyone in awe with it. Samantha welcomed a dog and named her Saasha. The actress already has a pet named Hash and it seems she is madly in love with dogs. Samantha took to her Instagram and wrote, "Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it's only 9 am..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now..only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house..and suddenly my coffee isn't strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty. (sic)"

Take a look at her post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha is an animal lover and her Instagram feed is proof of it. Well, in this picture Samantha's pet Hash looks hilariously jealous of the new furball.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in ’s Shaakunthalam with Dev Mohan and Allu Arha in prominent toles.